Brand Update : Prestige takes Svachh idea to gas stoves

It is always good to see how brands leverage good ideas and use them as a platform for product innovation. Prestige had struck a smart idea of Svachh ( clean) products probably inspired from the highly lauded Svachh Bharat Abhiyan. The first product was the Svachh pressure cooker which had a deep lid with spillage control that prevents froth from flowing down the cooker. Although I was sceptical, I found the cooker very useful at home. Spillage is a common problem is a pain point in the kitchen.
The brand has not extended the idea to gas stoves with the invention of Svachh gas stoves where the burners can be lifted so that the entire stove platform can be cleaned. It is a simple idea but very useful especially since homemakers are often troubled by unclean gas stoves. I guess that Prestige will be looking to expand the ideas to multiple products under its umbrella.
These small ideas are incremental, simple but make sense for the consumer. Although these ideas can be replicated by the competitors, Prestige now has the image of being a very innovative and thoughtful marketer. Vidya Balan as the brand ambassador brings more authenticity to the brand campaigns. The brand is well poised to harness the power of little ideas.
