Brand Update : Cadbury Dairy Milk and Nostalgia Advertising

Recently Cadbury Dairy Milk did the unthinkable; it recreated the iconic advertisement of the girl dancing during a cricket match with a twist. The marketing and advertising community was thrilled to see the recreated ad and the creative prowess of the agency O&M.
The ad evoked a lot of nostalgia among the consumers who not only liked the chocolate but also enjoyed the brand's advertisements. Nostalgia is defined by marketing academicians as a preference for objects that were common when one was younger. Marketers use nostalgia both in products as well as communications. Recently Mahindra brought back the Jawa brand as an example of nostalgia-based product development and launch. Nostalgia is also used in brand communication in different forms. It can be in the form of themes, music, imagery etc. Parachute Advanced used an old Hindi song in their campaign evoking old memories, some brands bring back the old jingles, taglines evoking nostalgia among the consumers. Research has indicated that consumers have a preference over products that are more aesthetic in nature which has strong associations with their youthful days. Another set of researchers have found that there is an increased tendency of spreading the brand through word of mouth.
The recreated Dairy Milk ad is a brilliant move by the brand rekindling the interest and love for the brand. The ad also strikes a chord with the new generation because it ticks all the right boxes in terms of gender equality and empowerment. More than that this is yet another brilliant example of brand storytelling.
