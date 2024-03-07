Marketing Practice : FMCG Giants to Leverage Elections Through Small Packs

An interesting article in ET sheds light on how FMCG giants like Parle and Dabur are trying to leverage the election season by launching small pack items like Rs 5 and Rs 10 sachets of snacks, biscuits and beverages. Already, the players are witnessing an uptick in the sales of small packs. The surge is due to the large number of election rallies expected to take place in this election season.
Dabur is also upscaling the distribution of pocket-sized packages of beverages, hair oils and shampoos to take advantage of the season. Another player Balaji Foods is also gearing up the production expecting a hike in demand for its snacks. According to the report, this trend is backed by the expectation that there will be a 6-8% increase in the sales of these small-pack items mirroring last season's data. The logic is that the election rallies lead to large, captive audiences which create a heightened demand for quick, on-the-spot refreshments. Either these purchases are individually bought or sponsored by the political party. This trend of marketers taking advantage of such large events is not new and we have seen how brands have taken advantage of mass events like Kumbh Mela in the past.
