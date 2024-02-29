Brand Update : Nestle Munch Extends to Breakfast Cereals

In an interesting move, Nestle has extended its chocolate wafer brand Munch into breakfast cereals. The Nestle Munch breakfast cereals were launched in June 2023. Theoretically, this move is brand extension into unrelated categories. While the breakfast cereals from Munch retain the chocolate flavour and the crispy nature of wafers, it is a big jump from wafers to cereals.
Indian breakfast cereal market is huge with a market size of approximately $4.5 billion ( Rs 380 Bn) and growing very fast owing to the consumer preference for quick and convenient food options. Munch launched in 1999 had a good run in the Indian market and along with Kit-kat has a significant market share in the Indian chocolate wafer market.
The brand is running a series of campaigns for the launch.
The brand extension is positioned on the crunchiness and taste attributes it has derived from the parent product. The brand focuses on youngsters rather than kids in their campaigns. The parent brand Munch Wafers has been focusing on taste and quick energy as its positioning attributes. One of the major pain points for consumers of breakfast cereals is the taste vs healthiness. This brand extension is for those consumers who consider taste as their most important decision-making criterion. One should also not forget the kids as a major influencer in the purchase process.
