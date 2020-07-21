Brand Update : Fogg extends to talcum powder

As for any successful brands, it has to happen to Fogg also- Brand Extension. Fogg has extended itself into talcum powder category. It is a surprise move since according to certain reports, talcum powder market in India, worth at Rs 1400 crore, is on a decline thanks to the growing reach of deodorants. How ever, this hasn't stopped Fogg from launching the talcum product under the brand Fogg Master.
The launch ad carries the same setting of the Fogg deodorant ad featuring the retailers. The new product is positioned based on the perfume content. It is an interesting move especially when the category is declining. Maybe it is to get into the minds of existing talcum powder users who may move later into the deodorant category.
