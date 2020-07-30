Brand Update : Dettol Claims No.1 Spot in Indian Soap Category

25 Best Indian Brand Slogans This is my pick of 25 best Indian Slogans 1. Pepsi : Yehi hain Right Choice Baby 2. Thums Up : Taste The Thunder 3. Surf : Daag Acche hain...

Fogg Deo : No Gas , Only Deo Brand : Fogg Deo Company : Vini Cosmetics Brand Analysis Count : # 507 It is raining deodorants in the Indian market. The new player ...

Brand Taglines : A - F A Amaron : Lasts Long, Really Long, Ting Tong Alpenliebe : Lalach Aaha Laplap A Star : Stop @ Nothing Alto : Lets Go Allen Solly : ...

Marketing Funda : Above The Line & Below The Line Above the Line ( ATL) and Below The Line ( BTL) are the two most commonly used terms in marketing. Both these refer to the nature of promoti...

Cycle Agarbatti : Everyone has a reason to Pray Brand: Cycle Agarbatti Company: N Rangarao and Sons The Indian Agarbatti market is worth around 1000 crores and is dominated by the unorgan...

Sunfeast : Spreading the smile Brand : Sunfeast Company : ITC Ltd Agency " FCB Ulka Can a cigarette manufacturer succeed in marketing Biscuits? What do management th...

Schmitten Chocolate : Love to Love it Brand : Schmitten Company : Rajhans Group Brand Analysis Count : # 550 The Rs 4500 chocolate market has a new player- Schmitten. Sc...

5 Star : Jo Khaye Kho Jaye Brand : 5 Star Company : Cadbury Agency : O & M Brand Analysis Count : 295 5 Star is the second biggest chocolate brand in the Cadbury p...

Too Yumm! : Eat Guilt-Free Brand: Too Yumm! Company: Guilt Free Industries ( Sanjiv Goenka Group) Brand Analysis Count :# 584 Too Yumm! is a brand which create...