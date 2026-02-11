Brand Update : Taste the Thunder is Back in Style

Thums Up seems to be back with a bang this season.
The brand has launched a new music-led branded content piece featuring Hanumankind, Vishal Dadlani, and Sushin Shyam, and it feels like a powerful return to what Thums Up has always stood for: josh, intensity, and attitude.
For a brand like Thums Up, the challenge is not awareness. The challenge is keeping the brand’s energy alive in a market where cola advertising has increasingly become celebrity-heavy and visually glossy. Over the last few years, Thums Up’s communication often felt like it was leaning more on star power than on the brand’s raw personality.
The brand’s classic positioning space has always been clear. “Taste the Thunder” is not just a tagline—it is a brand identity. It signals boldness, masculinity, high energy, and a slightly rebellious spirit. Thums Up has historically owned this space better than any other cola in India.
However, in recent years, while the brand continued to use the language of adrenaline and thunder, the execution often felt diluted. The communication became more celebrity-driven, and the brand personality sometimes took a backseat.
The current campaign feels like a correction.
What works well is that the branded content is not trying to be “safe.” It is high-voltage, loud, youthful, and confident. The artists chosen also fit the mood. Hanumankind brings contemporary edge, Vishal Dadlani brings vocal power and familiarity, and Sushin Shyam brings the modern sound texture. Together, they create a piece of content that feels culturally relevant while staying rooted in the brand’s original DNA.
This is also a good example of how branded content can be more effective than conventional advertising when done right. Instead of forcing a 30-second message, the brand becomes part of a cultural experience. It creates recall not through repetition, but through vibe.
For long-time Thums Up fans, this campaign feels like a relief. It reminds us that strong brands do not need to borrow relevance—they only need to rediscover their own core.
Taste the Thunder.
