Stanley Tools : Work Faster

The Indian hand tools market is a highly fragmented market with a market size of over $850 mn (6800 crore). The challenge in doing business in a fragmented market is the price-based competition. With many local players in the market, selling at a premium becomes a challenge, especially in a diverse, large market like India.
It is in this context that a brand like Stanley becomes intriguing. Stanley is a USA-based brand which has had a rich legacy since 1843. The company was founded by Frederick Stanley in Connecticut as a bolt and doorware company. From there, the company has grown to become a reputed player in the tools business. The company had a formal corporate presence in India from 1993. In 2010, the company merged with Black & Decker to become a major player in the Indian market.
The tools and other related products that come in the B2B segment are basically used by professional plumbers and contractors. The interesting thing is that the growing popularity of DIY culture has opened a significant market for such products in India. Brands like Stanley will be able to reap the benefits of such an emerging trend. It is in this context that creating a brand becomes important. Stanley by design has created a brand based on the power of brand elements. The brand has been very wise in incorporating the brand element of colour in all products and packaging, thus creating a very prominent brand visual effect. The brand has a colour combination of yellow and black, which is itself very contrasting and visually striking. The brand has used these colours in the handles and all possible places in the product itself, along with the usual packaging. The combination gives a striking effect when the customer glances through the options. The power of brand elements has not got much attention in the branding sphere; the examples are plenty, but seldom do we see brands making the maximum use of colour combinations to create that stickiness in the mind of the consumer.
Stanley as a brand is positioned as a brand that helps make work faster, and it does what it promises. The brand, with its history and focus on quality products, is well on its way to reaping the benefits of the emerging DIY culture in the times to come.
