Brand Update : SS Music transformation into digital

I wrote about SS music in 2006 when the viral music channel lost its sheen. Last day, a comment prompted me to look into this brand. This channel may have been dead for long. But surprise, the brand is not dead but has evolved into a digital medium.
The new avatar is not a music channel but rather an entertainment channel with interviews, reviews and snippets. It is good to see such an adaptation to new technologies and the transformation of a channel to cater to the new generation.
Read my 2006 post on SS Music here
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Views are Important. Please share your views as comments.