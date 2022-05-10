Brand Update : Jaquar self trolls for its brand extension

Jaquar which is one of the premium bath fittings brands has extended itself to lighting products and in an interesting move, the brand self-trolls for this move. The brand had ventured into light fittings as early as 2018 and is now very vocal during the latest IPL season with some clutter-breaking ads.
The latest ad is interesting because the brand very much highlights the consumer dilemma when they encounter brand extensions. When consumers hear about Jaquar, the products that come to their mind are bath fittings and then the brand extension of lightings. Having said that marketing academicians are in two groups as far as brand extensions are concerned. There are contradicting research and real market evidence of brand extensions' success and failures. The driving force behind the decision is the savings on the cost of building a new brand.Jaquar needs to be appreciated for making fun of itself and through this campaign, the brand has made its communication clear and sticky.
