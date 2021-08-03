Good Day Toothpaste: Start Your Day with a Good Day!

Brand: Good Day Toothpaste
Company: Good Day Oral Care
It takes a lot of guts to launch an FMCG brand in the time of a pandemic like this. In that sense, what a group of entrepreneurs has done in this pandemic by launching a toothpaste brand is indeed very courageous.
Little is known about the brand Good Day Toothpaste. In fact, a google search has not yielded many results. I came to know about the brand from a television advertisement and thought that Brittannia got crazy and launched a brand extension of Good Day biscuits.
A search indicated that it is not the case and the brand is from Kerala.
As a marketer, the first question that comes to mind is the brand name. While Good Day is obviously a nice brand name for toothpaste, why should a firm take a famous biscuit brand name from a big business house?
Technically it is possible that the Good Day brand name is available for the toothpaste category but there may be litigation on the use of such a brand name. Brands like Amul and Lux are indeed used by hosiery marketers overcoming the legal challenges over trademarks.
Having such a brand name is very helpful because of instant recognition and recall and may prompt some initial adoption because it carries a reputed brand name. But those are very short-term advantages.
The brand doesn't talk much about the key differentiators against its competitors like Colgate or Closeup. The ads just talk about the tagline - Start your day with Good Day.
Good Day toothpaste comes with three variants - Milky White, Herbal and Meswak.
The brand also is having Xylitol and hence the brand does not contain sugar. That brings a question as to whether other toothpaste brands have sugar? ( Need to check on that).
The brand may be testing the waters in some test markets, which may be why information is not there on the internet.
However, the toothpaste market is a highly cluttered and competitive market and an ordinary product will not do any good in this market. To launch a brand in such a market needs a lot of guts and let us see how the brand pans out in the future.
