Monday, June 22, 2020

Brand Update : For Savlon, Ownership changes everything

Since the launch of Savlon in India as early as 1993, the brand has struggled to become a mainstream brand in any of the segment it aspired to enter. Launched as a fighter brand against the market leader Dettol, Savlon couldn't make a sustained fight against Dettol. Even the brand owner Johnson & Johnson's equity did not help Savlon.
Then in 2015, the brand changed hands in India. ITC took over Savlon and the landscape changed to the brand. 
ITC had serious plans for Savlon and expanded the product range by launching sanitizers, liquid handwash etc which not only increased brand visibility at stores but also gave the brand entry to emerging categories in the personal hygiene segment.
The Covid-19 pandemic has proved to be a big boost for the brand because of the huge demand for sanitizers and handwash products. Savlon leveraging ITC's strong distribution network was able to make big inroads into the consumer's choice set.

Related Post
Savlon Brand Analysis

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Your Views are Important. Please share your views as comments.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)